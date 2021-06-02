Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Label/Icon - Will It Go Live?

It has been half a year since I saw Google test the Google page experience and core web vitals label or icon in the search results. Google's latest messaging is that Google will continue to test it but made no promises that this label will launch. Well, John Mueller of Google said the other day that has not "seen talk of it in a while though" about this label.

We were kind of warned that it might not officially ever go live, that is, if the tests say it shouldn't.

This is what the label looks like, here is a screenshot from @peyman_met:

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter on this icon/label "It was initially planned to have an icon, which is why it got added there; I haven't seen talk of it in a while though. In the meantime, see it as a way of tracking the performance of your "good CWV" pages :-)."

This was about why Google added the page experience report in Search Console. But maybe now the label won't go live? I guess we will see Google test it more mid to later this month and decide then?

Here is John's tweet:

It was initially planned to have an icon, which is why it got added there; I haven't seen talk of it in a while though. In the meantime, see it as a way of tracking the performance of your "good CWV" pages :-). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 26, 2021

Personally, I am not a fan of these labels - the searchers really have no clue what it means and may end up confusing them.

