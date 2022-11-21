Google "Why To Watch" Carousel For Google Movie Reviews

Google seems to have added a new carousel to the movie search results named "why to watch." This carousel contains movie critic reviews, which is not new, but the user interface is new.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a video of it in action on Twitter - here is the screenshot followed by his video:

🧵2️⃣ adding detailed video.



↗️ Also, we can see "what to watch" in first tab.



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/qVM2F68C6A — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 14, 2022

Google has had audience reviews and critique reviews for these types of search results.

