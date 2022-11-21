Google "Why To Watch" Carousel For Google Movie Reviews

Nov 21, 2022
Google seems to have added a new carousel to the movie search results named "why to watch." This carousel contains movie critic reviews, which is not new, but the user interface is new.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a video of it in action on Twitter - here is the screenshot followed by his video:

Google has had audience reviews and critique reviews for these types of search results.

