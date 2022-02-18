Questions and Answers In The Google Maps Interface

Feb 18, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
The questions and answers section is often found for local listings local knowledge panel listing on both desktop and mobile but now it is also showing up in the Google Maps interface.

Allie Margeson's team spotted this now in the Google Maps interface and posted a screenshot on Twitter - here is that screenshot:

Here is a bit more on this:

Again, Q&A in local is not new in Google Search, but I think it is new in the Google Maps interface.

Not everyone can see it yet, so maybe it is rolling out?

Q&A in local is fun, but it is something every business should make sure to look at for their local listings.

