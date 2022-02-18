Questions and Answers In The Google Maps Interface

The questions and answers section is often found for local listings local knowledge panel listing on both desktop and mobile but now it is also showing up in the Google Maps interface.

Allie Margeson's team spotted this now in the Google Maps interface and posted a screenshot on Twitter - here is that screenshot:

Here is a bit more on this:

For a business without any Q&A, there's a prompt to ask a question and the statement "Questions are often answered by the community within 20 minutes." Where do you think this estimate comes from? (2/2) pic.twitter.com/la8awfDiBY — Allie Margeson (@SeoAllie) February 17, 2022

Again, Q&A in local is not new in Google Search, but I think it is new in the Google Maps interface.

Not everyone can see it yet, so maybe it is rolling out?

I can see it. pic.twitter.com/09wp09GVoG — Damian Rollison (@damianrollison) February 17, 2022

Q&A in local is fun, but it is something every business should make sure to look at for their local listings.

