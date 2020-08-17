Google: XML Sitemap Do Not Help With User Experience

Aug 17, 2020 • 7:22 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Pascal Birchler, a Developer Programs Engineer at Google and works closely on WordPress related tasks, used this 🤦 facepalming emoji after quoting this on Twitter "a good-looking XML sitemap will bring a better user experience."

Here is that tweet:

XML sitemaps are not something users look at and obviously do not have any impact on user experience.

Gary Illyes from Google chimed in as well:

And so did John Mueller of Google:

So no, XML Sitemaps are for machines, not humans. So they give machines a good experience, but not users a good user experience.

