Google Local Suggest An Edit Placement Moved On Mobile

Nov 27, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has moved the feature to "suggest an edit" from in the main mobile list view of a local listing to in the three vertical dots bar. So it is a bit harder to find now but it now takes up less space in the local panel.

This was spotted by Amy Toman and posted on Twitter. I think it is new, and the desktop version, I do not believe, has not changed.

Here is what it looks like now:

Here is what it looked like a few years ago:

It is now a lot harder to find, which may or may not be a good thing?

