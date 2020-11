Google seems to be testing displaying address numbers in the Google Maps user interface. I personally cannot replicate this but Joy Hawkins was able to see it and shared a screen shot.

Here is the screen shot she shared on Twitter (click to enlarge):

Joy wrote "Google Maps is now showing address numbers directly on the map. This is a super helpful feature!" Indeed, this would be super helpful, espesially for navigating strip malls.

