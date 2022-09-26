Vlog #190: Marguarite Humphrey's Career & Challenges Of Working With Large Franchises In Search Marketing

Marguarite (Maggie) Humphrey worked at Cypress North as an intern back in 2019, then went to DAC for a few years, and then back to Cypress North after I interviewed her. Maggie was born in Rochester and met Greg Finn at an RV and Marine industry and Greg offered her an internship. Maggie credited Greg and Cypress a lot for her career, which is always nice to hear.

Maggie started her job at DAC literally a week before DAC closed the office due to COVID. She went fully remote for a full year and then returned to the office and it felt interesting but she is fully back in the office.

At DAC she started as an Account Executive and then became an Associate and has taken on a lot of responsibility for one of their biggest clients. DAC is based out of Toronto but has offices all over, even internationally.

Maggie does both SEO and PPC, so a nice mix of search marketing for this one brand. They manage thousands of locations for that brand, and these smaller franchises have to work harder to develop their own brands and she loves this type of work. Each franchise is owned by a different business and they are somewhat complete. A lot of it is targeting local-specific keywords for the different franchises. We spoke about some of the complications around this type of work.

You can follow Maggie Humphrey on LinkedIn and connect there.

