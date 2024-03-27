A week ago Monday, March 18th, I noticed Google's search developer documentation had generative AI features to help you find the answers to your question. This is in the form of an improved search, summary of the page content, a chat feature and more. I was told this was rolled out on some developer docs earlier in the year.

I shared this screenshot on X showing the AI assistant features:

That feature went away for me later but I saw it reappear in the search bar. So Google is testing different ways to use AI in its developer docs.

Ethan Lazuk also spotted this and posted about it on X saying, "This is gone for me now, but noticed this AI powered search bar and search results with gen-AI answers appearing instead. Seems like tables of contents are also gone."

Here are some of his screenshots:

Yea, a lot of the responses are not there yet - or there at all, as Glenn Gabe pointed out:

Started with one of their prompts. See what it returned below. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eqIpngPmSk — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 18, 2024

Darwin Santos said on X "I have been using it since last year. It's been very useful."

Have you seen this yet? Do you find it useful?

Forum discussion at X.