Google Local & Map Ads Purple Ad Label Again

Back in 2016 we reported that Google Maps ads can and do show a purple ad label next to the local listings that are ads. But that has changed over the years and now Google is once again testing the purple ad label in the local ads, even on desktop.

Brian Freiesleben shared this screen shot on Twitter:

Like I said, this was kind of official back in 2016. But now, I cannot replicate it. Of course, Google is doing tons of UI tests now, espesially after the favicon pullback.

Here is a bit more information:

Also should note this was on desktop — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) February 20, 2020

Again, I cannot replicate this - can you?

