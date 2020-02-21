Google Local & Map Ads Purple Ad Label Again

Feb 21, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Back in 2016 we reported that Google Maps ads can and do show a purple ad label next to the local listings that are ads. But that has changed over the years and now Google is once again testing the purple ad label in the local ads, even on desktop.

Brian Freiesleben shared this screen shot on Twitter:

Like I said, this was kind of official back in 2016. But now, I cannot replicate it. Of course, Google is doing tons of UI tests now, espesially after the favicon pullback.

Here is a bit more information:

Again, I cannot replicate this - can you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

