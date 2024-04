Google is testing another ad format, another card like format, for its search ads. We previously saw the vertical Google Ad cards, then the carousel horizontal ad cards format and now here are just plain horizontal ad cards.

This was spotted by Azeem who posted the following screenshot on X:

Just so you have it, here are the previous formats...

Carousel ads:

Vertical ads:

Are you into these new search ads formats from Google?

Forum discussion at X.