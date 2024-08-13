We've all been complaining about the lack of citations and links in the new Google AI Overviews. Recently Google began testing icons for link citations in the AI Overviews and has been testing them on and off. Here is one of those with tons of link icons, like about 20 of them, for one AI Overview.

Here is a screenshot that Lily Ray posted on X:

Too much? Well, she said, "Each batch of links points to the same destination."

Here are more details:

I can't remember seeing this many links next to answers in AIO.. I think this may be another new test @rustybrick?



Each batch of links points to the same destination (see 2nd screenshot)



Also, note that this is a branded query... pic.twitter.com/vU6K9LpT6S — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) August 11, 2024

