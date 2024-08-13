Google AI Overviews With Tons Of Link Icons

Aug 13, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Link Chains

We've all been complaining about the lack of citations and links in the new Google AI Overviews. Recently Google began testing icons for link citations in the AI Overviews and has been testing them on and off. Here is one of those with tons of link icons, like about 20 of them, for one AI Overview.

Here is a screenshot that Lily Ray posted on X:

Google Ai Overviews Link Cards Many

Too much? Well, she said, "Each batch of links points to the same destination."

Here are more details:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2024

Aug 13, 2024 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Doc: Bing Was Faster Than Google In 2017

Aug 13, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google AdSense

Google Deactivates Russia-Based AdSense Accounts, Final Payouts To Follow

Aug 13, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests Mini Knowledge Panel Cards

Aug 13, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Tons Of Link Icons

Aug 13, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Connections For Knowledge Panels

Aug 13, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Connections For Knowledge Panels
Next Story: Google Search Tests Mini Knowledge Panel Cards

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.