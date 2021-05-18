Google Indexing API For Jobs Postings: When To Submit Changes

There are only two use cases, currently, for the use of the Google Indexing API. The first is for job postings listings and the second is for live events content. An SEO named Nick Lowery asked when using the indexing API for job postings how often should you submit the changes to job openings to Google.

I guess some jobs are evergreen where the same job title is open now, the company may hire a couple of new workers, then stop hiring. But then maybe the job has a lot of turn over, so two days later the company is hiring again for that job listing.

Nick Lowery asked "Using the job indexing API...it is common for jobs to be available, then be taken down, then reinstated (therefore switching between 202 and 404 a number of times). So should we be sending an add or delete request every time this happens? Or only when it first goes live and then finally gets removed?"

John Mueller of Google responded "If it's the same job, and if you know it'll only be down temporarily, then just submitting the start & stop seems reasonable. If you're not sure about how long, or if it'll come back, doing the changes individually should be fine too." John added that "there's also the quota to watch out for."

