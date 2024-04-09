Google Image Search Gains Pixel Level Object Segmentation Animation

Google Pixel Gown

Google Image search now has pixel-level segmentation of objects in the foreground as you swipe from one image to the next. We saw this being tested on product images within the mobile search results, and now, according to Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google.

Rajan Patel wrote on X, "We made Google image search a little more delightful. Pixel level segmentation of objects in the foreground as you swipe from one image to the next. Tap on one to Search for just that object."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Images Pixel Level Segmentation Objects

Like I said, we saw this being tested in late December and wrote about the image search sparkle effect on those results. I suspect this is the same thing...

Here is Rajan's post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

