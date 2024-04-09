Daily Search Forum Recap: April 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google SGE is testing tabs in the AI overview snapshots. Google says Ad Strength is not used in the ad auction, so relax. Google is testing a short videos search bar filter. Google is testing larger font sizes. Google Image search added pixel-level object segmentation.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Ad Strength Is Not Used In Ad Auction
    Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said again "Ad Strength is not used in the auction." She wrote this on X in response to an article on Search Engine Land named Google explains why Ad Strength is 'so important' as it addresses industry concerns.
  • Google SGE Testing Tabs In AI Overviews
    Google is testing showing tabs within the AI overviews within Google SGE, the Search Generative Experience. When you swipe through the tabs, the generative AI changes based on the tab you selected.
  • Google Tests Short Videos In Search Menu Bar
    Google is testing adding a "short videos" option in the search menu bar, so you can filter your search results by shorter videos. This, I guess, is in addition to videos in the search bar.
  • Google Image Search Gains Pixel Level Object Segmentation Animation
    Google Image search now has pixel-level segmentation of objects in the foreground as you swipe from one image to the next. We saw this being tested on product images within the mobile search results, and now, according to Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google.
  • Google Tests Larger Font In Search Box Again
    Google is once again testing a larger font size in the search box in the mobile search results. We saw this back in 2021 with the mobile search box, also in early 2022 with the desktop search box and then several other times over the years.
  • Google Artificial Intelligence Briefing At Google's Pittsburgh Office
    Google held an artificial intelligence briefing at their Pittsburgh office a few weeks ago. The Democratic Policy Committee posted on Instagram a number of phots, I'll embed them below, and wrote

