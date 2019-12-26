Google: HTML Headings Numbers Do Not Matter (H1 vs H2 vs H3)

Dec 26, 2019 • 7:52 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Martin Splitt from Google seemed almost upset by advice he saw someone was given around how to use HTML headings or Hx tags on a page. An SEO was told to use H3 tags for level-2 subheading. So what this person did was was make a style for h3 aria-level="2"!

Martin Splitt responded to that on Twitter saying "That's not true. Please don't let people tell you that kind of stuff."

Here is the original post:

Here is how Martin responded:

The web has a lot of weird HTML that does not follow any specific convention - so relax.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console Uncommon Downloads;You Should Request Review & Ignore
 
blog comments powered by Disqus