Google: HTML Headings Numbers Do Not Matter (H1 vs H2 vs H3)

Martin Splitt from Google seemed almost upset by advice he saw someone was given around how to use HTML headings or Hx tags on a page. An SEO was told to use H3 tags for level-2 subheading. So what this person did was was make a style for h3 aria-level="2"!
Martin Splitt responded to that on Twitter saying "That's not true. Please don't let people tell you that kind of stuff."
Here is the original post:
`<h3 aria-level="2">` because of SEO saying level-2 subheading should be `h3` 🤬— Gunnar Bittersmann (@g16n) December 18, 2019
Here is how Martin responded:
That's not true. Please don't let people tell you that kind of stuff 😔— 😎Martin Splitt is on staycation 😎 (@g33konaut) December 18, 2019
The web has a lot of weird HTML that does not follow any specific convention - so relax.
