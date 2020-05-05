John Mueller: Emojis In Google Search Result Snippets Are Unprofessional

Google's John Mueller is not a fan of emojis in the Google search results - at least for the most part. He said, in some cases, he finds them to be unprofessional. This is his personal opinion, not the opinion of Google as a company, but he said it nevertheless.

John said this on Twitter in response to a snippet with lots of emojis. He said "You can do a lot of things -- but it doesn't mean that people will go to your site more, or that they'll convert better. Personally, I find this kind of snippet comes across quite unprofessional, but maybe users in your country disagree. Test results beat Twitter opinions"

You can do a lot of things -- but it doesn't mean that people will go to your site more, or that they'll convert better. Personally, I find this kind of snippet comes across quite unprofessional, but maybe users in your country disagree. Test results beat Twitter opinions :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 4, 2020

I don't think I disagree with him but emojis in snippets do catch your eye balls.

