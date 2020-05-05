John Mueller: Emojis In Google Search Result Snippets Are Unprofessional

May 5, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (5) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller is not a fan of emojis in the Google search results - at least for the most part. He said, in some cases, he finds them to be unprofessional. This is his personal opinion, not the opinion of Google as a company, but he said it nevertheless.

John said this on Twitter in response to a snippet with lots of emojis. He said "You can do a lot of things -- but it doesn't mean that people will go to your site more, or that they'll convert better. Personally, I find this kind of snippet comes across quite unprofessional, but maybe users in your country disagree. Test results beat Twitter opinions"

I don't think I disagree with him but emojis in snippets do catch your eye balls.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Now Displays More Local News In Top Stories Carousel
 
blog comments powered by Disqus