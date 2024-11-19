YouTube Often Within Google Discover Feed & AI Overviews

Nov 19, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Youtube Google Logo In Space

There are new reports that Google is showing more and more YouTube videos in Google Discover. There is also a new study that says YouTube is the most cited source in Google's AI Overviews. Is Google promoting its own video site way too often? We all see how often these videos show up in the Google Search results as well. But we also know, YouTube, is by far, the largest and most active video site on the internet.

John Shehata posted (to promote his new tool named DiscoverPulse, that he noticed for some categories of Google Discover topics, such as Dogs, Google shows YouTube the most often. He posted this graph to showcase this:

Google Discover Youtube

And Sistrix posted data that says YouTube is the most cited source for Google's AI Overviews:

Google Ai Overviews Sources Most

And then I also see tons of those content creators who were hit by the helpful content update and core updates saying they are not just diversifying their traffic off of Google but also over at YouTube. They are "shadowbanned" at Google Search, so they are putting effort into creating videos on YouTube instead. Of course, Google owns YouTube, so it seems risky to me.

But I do agree, posting your content in many places, in many formats, is extremely important these days.

That being said - is YouTube cited too often by Google Discover?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2024

Nov 19, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Finally Drops The Page Experience Report

Nov 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Removing EU-Based News Publishers From Search

Nov 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads In Store & Online Tab & Near You Sponsored Ads

Nov 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

YouTube Often Within Google Discover Feed & AI Overviews

Nov 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google People Also Ask Dropping More Results Button?

Nov 19, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google People Also Ask Dropping More Results Button?
Next Story: Google Ads In Store & Online Tab & Near You Sponsored Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.