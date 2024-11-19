There are new reports that Google is showing more and more YouTube videos in Google Discover. There is also a new study that says YouTube is the most cited source in Google's AI Overviews. Is Google promoting its own video site way too often? We all see how often these videos show up in the Google Search results as well. But we also know, YouTube, is by far, the largest and most active video site on the internet.

John Shehata posted (to promote his new tool named DiscoverPulse, that he noticed for some categories of Google Discover topics, such as Dogs, Google shows YouTube the most often. He posted this graph to showcase this:

And Sistrix posted data that says YouTube is the most cited source for Google's AI Overviews:

And then I also see tons of those content creators who were hit by the helpful content update and core updates saying they are not just diversifying their traffic off of Google but also over at YouTube. They are "shadowbanned" at Google Search, so they are putting effort into creating videos on YouTube instead. Of course, Google owns YouTube, so it seems risky to me.

But I do agree, posting your content in many places, in many formats, is extremely important these days.

That being said - is YouTube cited too often by Google Discover?

First of all, extremely excited to dig into this new tool (call soon, John? 😅)



Second, I just got off stage talking about how YouTube is the “hack” for literally anything and everything on Google.



Want your SEO traffic back? Post videos on YT.



Want to appear in AI Overviews?… https://t.co/k5hjih5RFf — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) November 15, 2024

Forum discussion at X.