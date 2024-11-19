Google Ads has this newish "in store" and "online" tab sponsored ads interface for its search ads, where you can tab between nearby stores and online stores that have what you are searching for. Plus a newish list view of "near you" stores that have the products you want.

I think these might be new, but I can be wrong.

The In Store and Online tab interface was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a video and screenshot on X - I tried to replicate it but I could not:

Here is his video:

When I was trying to replicate this, I saw this list view of "more places" that have this product:

Here is a GIF where I had to scroll past the sponsored ads to get this alternative places sponsored listings:

Forum discussion at X.