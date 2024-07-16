Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the next core update should be coming in the upcoming weeks. Google Search now won't let you start new chats for local businesses. Google may have an artificially generated content sitewide score. Google will consider giving publishers a way to block their content from Google Discover. Google is testing back to AI Overview buttons in Google Search. Google is testing highlighting words in snippets and lighter backgrounds.

