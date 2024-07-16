Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the next core update should be coming in the upcoming weeks. Google Search now won't let you start new chats for local businesses. Google may have an artificially generated content sitewide score. Google will consider giving publishers a way to block their content from Google Discover. Google is testing back to AI Overview buttons in Google Search. Google is testing highlighting words in snippets and lighter backgrounds.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Core Update Expected In The Coming Weeks
    Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said that he expects the next core update will be rolling out in the coming weeks. He said it is hard to predict because these updates are not scheduled to a particular day but rather tested and then once approved are launched.
  • Google Artificially Generated Content AGC Classification Score?
    Google may have some type of classification score for if your site uses AI to write content. This score might label your site as being artificially generated content with an AGC classification. Maybe.
  • Google May Allow Publishers To Exclude Content From Google Discover
    Google may allow publishers to exclude some of their content from being displayed in Google Discover. Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said he thinks that option would be useful and thus passed it on to the team to look into.
  • Google Search Tests Back To AI Overview Button
    Google Search is testing a way to jump back up to the AI Overview after you scroll past it. This button shows up after a searcher decides to scroll past the AI Overview and look at the normal search results. Google wants you to click the "Overview" button to go back to the AI Overview at the top, the one you decided to scroll past.
  • Google Search Chat Feature Won't Let You Start New Chats
    Yesterday, July 15th, Google ended support for new chats to be initiated within Google Local, Google Business Profiles, in Google Search and Google Maps. This is not a surprise, Google told us in May this was coming and now it is here.
  • Google Search Continues Tests Highlighted Snippets & Light Backgrounds
    Google Search seems to be continuing to test highlighting words in blue in its search results snippets. Plus, Google is also testing showing light background color for some words in the search result snippets.
  • Google G Bees
    Here is a video, I made to a GIF, of Google Bees in their Google Bee home, at one of the Google offices. We have seen Google Dublin Bees have a home and we saw the Google beekeepers but this seems new.

