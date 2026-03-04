Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
OpenAI launched GPT5.3 Instant which can show fewer links in ChatGPT web search. Google has a new help document on how Google crawling works. Google is testing bolding site names in the search results. Google is showing wider images for some travel queries. Google Discover feed does show more social media posts.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
ChatGPT's GPT-5.3 Instant May Show Fewer Links In Web Search Results
OpenAI announced GPT-5.3 Instant and said it "delivers more accurate answers, richer and better-contextualized results when searching the web, and reduces unnecessary dead ends, caveats, and overly declarative phrasing that can interrupt the flow of conversation."
New Google Help Doc About Google's Web Crawling
Google has posted a new help document named Things to know about Google's web crawling. This document currently lists 9 things on how Google's web crawling works.
Google Tests Bold Site Names In Search Results
Google is testing bolding the site names in the search results. We've seen Google bold many other elements of the search result snippet, but I don't think I've covered Google testing bolding the site name portion of the search snippet.
Google Search Wider Images For Some Travel Queries
Google Search may have rolled out an update for the images it shows in the search results All tab. For some queries, Google is showing a full-width image pack, but with only four wider images, not the five images we saw before.
Google Confirms Discover Feed Shows More Social Posts
Google has reportedly confirmed that the Google Discover feed has recently increased how often it shows social media posts in the feed. We covered this in January, and while we know Google does show social media in the Discover feed, it seems Google is more likely to show these social media posts more often now.
Cute Hallway To Google Cafe
Here is a cute hallway at one of the Google offices that leads to one of the cafes at Google. I mean, this is all decked out. I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- FeedFetcher-Google running amok, WebmasterWorld
- I just want to clarify that there are no changes to how Search and PMax campaigns interact when AI Max is enabled., Ginny Marvin on LinkedIn
- PSA: we are turning down Gemini 3 Pro next Monday March 9th. You can upgrade to 3.1 Pro Preview which improves on lots of the things folks gave feedback about on the first Gemini 3 rev. Please keep the feedback coming, Logan Kilpatrick on X
- The "300k" refers to pixel count, which should be a reasonable low bar., John Mueller on Bluesky
- The case study: scaling AI content is working! The reality, Lily Ray on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads API enforces daily minimum budget for Demand Gen campaigns
- The AI engine pipeline: 10 gates that decide whether you win the recommendation
- Google Ads’ three-strikes system: Managing warnings, strikes, and suspension
- Meta introduces click and engage-through attribution updates
- Content marketing in an AI era: From SEO volume to brand fame
- 4 CRO strategies that work for humans and AI
- Google launches non-skippable Video Reach campaigns for connected TV
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Claude Code rolls out a voice mode capability, TechCrunch
- Google's fastest and cheapest model Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite got smarter but also tripled the price, The Decoder
- LLMs Don't Care Who Ranks First, Brainlabs
- OpenAI Is Developing an Internal Alternative to Microsoft’s GitHub, The Information
- OpenAI Ships GPT-5.3 Instant With 27% Fewer Hallucinations and a Less Preachy Tone, Implicator
Industry & Business
- Google behind proposed Hermantown data center, Duluth News Tribune
- OpenAI makes changes to ‘opportunistic and sloppy’ Pentagon deal, Financial Times (Sub)
- Sam Altman tells OpenAI staff 'operational decisions' up to government, CNBC
Links & Content Marketing
- Blogging Still Works - An SEO Case Study and Split Test, Adam Riemer
- Closing content gaps to improve AI search visibility, Oncrawl
- Gated content in a world of zero-click discovery, Hallam
- How to effectively govern AI use in content teams, SALT agency
Local & Maps
- Google Maps for Android rolling out gradient icon redesign, 9to5Google
- South Korea to finally get fully functioning Google Maps, South China Morning Post
SEO
- Are Crawl Issues or Errors Hurting Your SEO? 5 Common Problems and How to Fix Them, BruceClay
- From SEO to GEO: AI’s 2026 Outlook for Online Retail, HackerNoon
- How to Use JavaScript to Automate SEO, Jose Luis Hernando Sanz
- Plunging Google Discover traffic hits Reach digital revenue, Press Gazette
- Quick Wins for Spring and Summer Rankings, Koozai
- SEO’s 5 Stages Of Grief (& How To Adapt to AI SEO), Ahrefs
- Straight From the (AI) Source: Is AEO/GEO different than SEO? Google, Microsoft, and others explain how to be visible in AI search [Quotes, videos, articles, and more], GSQI
PPC
- AI Ads Are Here: The Biggest Opportunity Since Google AdWords, MeasureU
- How to Choose a Google Ads Agency: Hire the Team, Not Just the Proposal, ZATO PPC Marketing
- New Subscription Options for Physical Goods in Google Merchant Center, FeedArmy
- Offline Conversion Tracking: The Complete Guide for PPC Experts, PPC News Feed
- The Ultimate Guide to AI Max for Google Search, Smarter Ecommerce
- Unusual Recommendation to Target a Broader Audience, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Get features faster with Chrome's two-week release cycle, Chrome for Developers
- Google Adds Apple-Like Call Screens, Bag Tracking to Android, Bloomberg
- GPT-5.3 Instant: Smoother, more useful everyday conversations, OpenAI
Other Search
- Amid new competition, Chrome speeds up its release schedule, TechCrunch
- Big Google Home update lets Gemini describe live camera feeds, The Verge
- Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite: Our most cost-effective AI model yet, Google Blog
