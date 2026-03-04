Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI launched GPT5.3 Instant which can show fewer links in ChatGPT web search. Google has a new help document on how Google crawling works. Google is testing bolding site names in the search results. Google is showing wider images for some travel queries. Google Discover feed does show more social media posts.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • ChatGPT's GPT-5.3 Instant May Show Fewer Links In Web Search Results
    OpenAI announced GPT-5.3 Instant and said it "delivers more accurate answers, richer and better-contextualized results when searching the web, and reduces unnecessary dead ends, caveats, and overly declarative phrasing that can interrupt the flow of conversation."
  • New Google Help Doc About Google's Web Crawling
    Google has posted a new help document named Things to know about Google's web crawling. This document currently lists 9 things on how Google's web crawling works.
  • Google Tests Bold Site Names In Search Results
    Google is testing bolding the site names in the search results. We've seen Google bold many other elements of the search result snippet, but I don't think I've covered Google testing bolding the site name portion of the search snippet.
  • Google Search Wider Images For Some Travel Queries
    Google Search may have rolled out an update for the images it shows in the search results All tab. For some queries, Google is showing a full-width image pack, but with only four wider images, not the five images we saw before.
  • Google Confirms Discover Feed Shows More Social Posts
    Google has reportedly confirmed that the Google Discover feed has recently increased how often it shows social media posts in the feed. We covered this in January, and while we know Google does show social media in the Discover feed, it seems Google is more likely to show these social media posts more often now.
  • Cute Hallway To Google Cafe
    Here is a cute hallway at one of the Google offices that leads to one of the cafes at Google. I mean, this is all decked out. I found this on Instagram.

