Google Business Profile Listings With Yandex Reviews

Google Yandex Red Stars

We know Google can show reviews from third-party sources in Google Business Profile listings. We've seen Google take reviews from Yelp, travel sites and other third-party websites. But these days, more often than not, you see reviews only from Google. But have you ever seen a review from Yandex on Google?

Ceyda Deborah Güz spotted that and posted a screenshot on LinkedIn that shows Google local reviews with some being taken from a "Yandex reviewer" on Yandex. Google even shows the Yandex logo near the reviews.

Here is the screenshot:

Yandex Reviews In Google Local Business Profiles

I am not 100% sure if this is new, but I suspect it is somewhat rare and probably limited to some regions where there are more reviews from Yandex from Google (i.e. in Russia?).

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Support Backlogged

Feb 19, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Feb 19, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests New Grid Boxed Design

Feb 19, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search: Find Results Based On Images You've Viewed

Feb 19, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google

Google Tests All Results Vs All In Search Menu

Feb 19, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 18, 2025

Feb 18, 2025 - 10:00 am
