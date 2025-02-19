We know Google can show reviews from third-party sources in Google Business Profile listings. We've seen Google take reviews from Yelp, travel sites and other third-party websites. But these days, more often than not, you see reviews only from Google. But have you ever seen a review from Yandex on Google?

Ceyda Deborah Güz spotted that and posted a screenshot on LinkedIn that shows Google local reviews with some being taken from a "Yandex reviewer" on Yandex. Google even shows the Yandex logo near the reviews.

Here is the screenshot:

I am not 100% sure if this is new, but I suspect it is somewhat rare and probably limited to some regions where there are more reviews from Yandex from Google (i.e. in Russia?).

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.