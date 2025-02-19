If you try to access your Google Business Profile page right now, you likely won't be able to. It seems Google Business Profile edit section within Google Search is broken and serves a 500 error when you try to do anything.

I assume this is a temporary bug and that Google will be working on resolving this ASAP.

There are numerous complaints about this in the Google Business Profiles Forums and on social media.

Here is what I see when I try to access mine:

It says "Something went wrong. Check your internet connection and try again." And if it loads and you click on edit profile, you are taken to a 500 error:

Here are more complaints:

Am I the only one facing this issue? pic.twitter.com/K90RpMNTdO — Yash Neharkar | The Marketing Guy📈 (@yashneharkar) February 19, 2025

@rustybrick I am seeing a Error 500 ( server error) !! 1 and can’t get into our GBP agency accounts. Is this being reported by others? I thought you might have some intel. Thanks Rusty — ITALIAN COMFORT FOOD (@Picea997Toronto) February 19, 2025

Don't panic, it is not just you, it is everyone!

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Forums.

Update: It is sporadically working for me again, so either Google is working on a fix or the bug is repairing itself.