Bug: Google Business Profiles Management Pages Currently Broken

Feb 19, 2025 - 7:42 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Broken

If you try to access your Google Business Profile page right now, you likely won't be able to. It seems Google Business Profile edit section within Google Search is broken and serves a 500 error when you try to do anything.

I assume this is a temporary bug and that Google will be working on resolving this ASAP.

There are numerous complaints about this in the Google Business Profiles Forums and on social media.

Here is what I see when I try to access mine:

Google Business Profile Errors

It says "Something went wrong. Check your internet connection and try again." And if it loads and you click on edit profile, you are taken to a 500 error:

Google 500 Error

Here are more complaints:

Don't panic, it is not just you, it is everyone!

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Forums.

Update: It is sporadically working for me again, so either Google is working on a fix or the bug is repairing itself.

 

Search Forum Recap

