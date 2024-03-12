Google Business Profiles now shows services with bookable buttons. I know Google had booking buttons on local panels since 2017 and we covered it numerous times since then but now they are on the Google Business Profiles services section.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted this example on X:

Claudia wrote, "Bookable services added to GBP services tab on mobile search. What a great feature!" I am not sure if this is super new but I don't think I covered the book button on the service listings in Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at X.