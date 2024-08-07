Google Business Profiles performance report is no longer showing the "call" tab that shows you statistics and data on searchers who called you from Google Search and Google Maps. I suspect this might be related to the Google Business Profile call history going away, as we reported earlier.

Google told us then, "We're reaching out to share that on July 31, 2024, you will stop seeing call history reports in Google Business Profile."

* Update: I am told this is a bug and the data should show up.*

Here is what the report looks like now, notice the "Call" tab is missing:

Here is what it looked like several months ago - notice the "Call" tab:

There have been complaints about this on social:

I have reviewed my GMB Profiles and noticed that the "call section" is no longer present in the GMB Performance report. Have you encountered a similar issue? @JohnMu @lilyraynyc @rustybrick @GuideTwit @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/75HDcATrA8 — Gurcharan Jha (@gurcharanjha) August 7, 2024

I think there is a bug in Hotels GMB Analytics as the call analytics got disabled but phone number is still showing @TheSocialDude @BubblesUp @mblumenthal @ClaudiaTomina pic.twitter.com/a37CS6QaqA — Ayman Ali (@ayman_ali09) August 1, 2024

I thought it might be tied to Google removing call history but Tim Capper said no:

No that's the call tracking which was only US anyway



This is people that click to call the tel number



2 on wed

3 on Thurs



No call tracking involved — Tim Capper (@GuideTwit) August 7, 2024

We are trying to get more details from Google on this... So check back...

It appears that the call data is still available via API. If I had to guess this is a temporary glitch. — Colan Nielsen (@ColanNielsen) August 7, 2024

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

Update: I am told this is just a bug and the data should show up in the future: