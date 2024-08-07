Google Business Profiles Call Data Gone From Performance Report

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Broken Google Telephone

Google Business Profiles performance report is no longer showing the "call" tab that shows you statistics and data on searchers who called you from Google Search and Google Maps. I suspect this might be related to the Google Business Profile call history going away, as we reported earlier.

Google told us then, "We're reaching out to share that on July 31, 2024, you will stop seeing call history reports in Google Business Profile."

* Update: I am told this is a bug and the data should show up.*

Here is what the report looks like now, notice the "Call" tab is missing:

Google Business Profiles Performance Report New

Here is what it looked like several months ago - notice the "Call" tab:

Google Business Profiles Performance Report Old

There have been complaints about this on social:

I thought it might be tied to Google removing call history but Tim Capper said no:

We are trying to get more details from Google on this... So check back...

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

Update: I am told this is just a bug and the data should show up in the future:

Google Call Reporting Email Bug

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Snippets You May Like Label

Aug 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Million Dollar Credits Bug For Local Service Ads

Aug 8, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2024

Aug 7, 2024 - 10:00 am
Apple App Store

Document: Apple Maintains A Search Index Of Billions Of Websites

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Call Data Gone From Performance Report

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Test: Call Extensions With Advertiser Name

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Test: Call Extensions With Advertiser Name
Next Story: Document: Apple Maintains A Search Index Of Billions Of Websites

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.