Google Australia Notice - The Way Aussies Use Google Is At Risk

Aug 17, 2020 • 7:10 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Australians who go to Google are seeing a notice, a pop up, on Google Search that reads "The way Aussies use Google is at risk." It adds "your search experience will be hurt by new regulation" and then asks the user to dismiss the alert or learn more.

Here is a screen shot of this alert from Chris Finnegan who posted it on Twitter:

This learn more button leads to this page which is an "open letter" to Australians. It reads:

We need to let you know about new Government regulation that will hurt how Australians use Google Search and YouTube.

A proposed law, the News Media Bargaining Code, would force us to provide you with a dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube, could lead to your data being handed over to big news businesses, and would put the free services you use at risk in Australia.

There is also this blog post from Google Australia.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

I just pulled these tweets randomly from the Techmeme coverage.

I think France did something like this too a while back? Maybe I am wrong. I don't really enjoy covering the political and government side of things.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

