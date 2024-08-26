Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted some examples of some of the surges some are seeing after the Google August core update, specifically those hit by the September helpful content update. Google may now use your OG title for your title tag in Google Search. Google overhauled its SEO video documentation after a lot of confusion. The appeal process for Google Business Profiles is very delayed. Google said sending bad actor traffic to your site won't hurt your search rankings. Google is testing new default favicons in Google Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.