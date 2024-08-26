Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted some examples of some of the surges some are seeing after the Google August core update, specifically those hit by the September helpful content update. Google may now use your OG title for your title tag in Google Search. Google overhauled its SEO video documentation after a lot of confusion. The appeal process for Google Business Profiles is very delayed. Google said sending bad actor traffic to your site won't hurt your search rankings. Google is testing new default favicons in Google Search.

  • Google August Core Update Helpful Content Surge Charts
    This Google August 2024 core update has been shaking things up since it began to rollout. We saw some early signs of some sites hit by the September 2023 helpful content see some signs of life. Then some saw reversals of sorts, but maybe that was the search ranking bug that got fixed a few days later. Here are some charts a week or so after the August core update was released.
  • Google Now May Use Your OG Title For Title Links Search Snippets
    Google has updated its title links search developer documentation to add that Google Search may use your og:title meta tag title for your title link in the Google Search results. The OG title is normally used by social sharing sites for the title of your posts, but Google may also use it for the title of your search result snippets in Google.
  • Google Overhauls Video SEO Docs With More Details
    Google has overhauled its video SEO documentation to vastly clarify the video indexing criteria and technical requirements. Plus, Google added a new watch page section to the document and expanded the examples in the document.
  • Google Business Profile Appeals Delayed Over 7 Days
    Google is a bit delayed with its appeal process for Google Business Profiles. Appeals are now taking seven days or longer, some are saying about 15 days, which is much longer than normal.
  • Google: Sending Bad Actor Traffic To A Site Doesn't Hurt Its Search Rankings
    A negative SEO question came up in the last Google SEO office hours on the topic of sending "bad actor" fake traffic to a site, to make the destination site look more questionable in Google's eyes. Martin Splitt from Google said that sending such traffic to a site would not negatively impact the destination site.
  • Google Tests New Default Favicon Designs
    Google Search is testing new designs for the default favicons it shows in the search results. This is when Google is not showing the site's favicon or the site does not have a favicon, Google will show this default favicon.

  • Going Down The Google Core Slide
    Here is a video I found on Instagram of a Product Marketing Manager at Google going down a Google slide at the Google office. I suspect many of you SEOs can relate to this feeling.

