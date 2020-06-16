Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Nofollow Change Might Be About Fixing Webmaster Mistakes

Google published its first podcast named Search Off the Record and in that podcast, Gary Illyes from Google talked a bit more about all the nofollow link changes coming. He said again that he is working on something but it seems like these changes won't be a huge deal.

Google published its first podcast named Search Off the Record and in that podcast, Gary Illyes from Google talked a bit more about all the nofollow link changes coming. He said again that he is working on something but it seems like these changes won't be a huge deal. Google Again: We Don't Look At Analytics Bounce Rates For Ranking

Again, Google has said that it does not look at [Google] Analytics bounce rate data for ranking web sites. John Mueller of Google said in a webmaster hangout video at the 25 minute mark, "I think there's a bit of misconception here that we're looking at things like the analytics bounce rate when it comes to ranking websites, and that's definitely not the case."

Again, Google has said that it does not look at [Google] Analytics bounce rate data for ranking web sites. John Mueller of Google said in a webmaster hangout video at the 25 minute mark, "I think there's a bit of misconception here that we're looking at things like the analytics bounce rate when it comes to ranking websites, and that's definitely not the case." Google Merchant Center Rendering & Product Data Specification Updates

Did you know that the Google Merchant side of things crawls a bit differently than the rest of Google. Google's Martin Splitt said on that podcast this morning that the Google Merchant team will first try the HTML only and if it cannot find what it needs, then it may render the page.

Did you know that the Google Merchant side of things crawls a bit differently than the rest of Google. Google's Martin Splitt said on that podcast this morning that the Google Merchant team will first try the HTML only and if it cannot find what it needs, then it may render the page. Google Ads New Clickbait Ads Policy

Google announced yesterday that in July 2020, next month, Google will introduce a new clickbait ads policy under the Google Ads Misrepresentation policy. Google wrote "this policy covers advertisement which uses sensationalist or clickbait text or imagery which intend to drive traffic to the Ad through pressurizing the viewer to take immediate action in order to understand the full context of the Ad."

Google announced yesterday that in July 2020, next month, Google will introduce a new clickbait ads policy under the Google Ads Misrepresentation policy. Google wrote "this policy covers advertisement which uses sensationalist or clickbait text or imagery which intend to drive traffic to the Ad through pressurizing the viewer to take immediate action in order to understand the full context of the Ad." Google My Business Pulling Data From Facebook

It looks like Google My Business is able to pull data from Facebook to show in the Google Maps and Google Search local panels. Here is an example from Tom Waddington of a plumber listing that shows the owner's name and the source of that information shows Facebook.com.

It looks like Google My Business is able to pull data from Facebook to show in the Google Maps and Google Search local panels. Here is an example from Tom Waddington of a plumber listing that shows the owner's name and the source of that information shows Facebook.com. A Clever Google Query Modifier

Omar Ortiz shared a search result query modifier feature from Google search with me on Twitter that is pretty clever. It shows that when you search on Google for [how much do you need to retire] Google is smart enough to ask you different ages that you want to retire at.

Omar Ortiz shared a search result query modifier feature from Google search with me on Twitter that is pretty clever. It shows that when you search on Google for [how much do you need to retire] Google is smart enough to ask you different ages that you want to retire at. Google Cocoon

Here is a cozy looking chair at the Google Sao Paulo office. This looks like a cocoon of some sorts. I've seen other cocoon hammocks but this one is made out of some sort of wood, not cloth.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google: Missing Churchill photo mystery explained, BBC News

Other Search