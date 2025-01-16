Google Ads Tests Chat Button In Top Nav Of Advertiser Console

Google Support Rep

Google is testing placing the chat button, the one that may use AI to respond to your questions, at the top of the Google Ads advertiser console. Google began testing this last week and it says "Chat" with a "beta" label next to the chat icon.

Arpan Banerjee spotted this first and said on X, "Google Ads added a dedicated chat button (beta) at the top right corner of the dashboard."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ads Chat Button Top Nav

When you click on it, here is the interface:

Google Ads Chat

This looks like what we covered last October.

I mean, this makes the chat feature a little bit more accessible to advertisers.

Forum discussion at X.

 

