Google is testing showing the option ot track price changes for hotel results by email. We saw Google announce a similar feature back in March but now it is showing in the local hotel pack results in core search.

This was spotted by Ethan H. who posted about this on LinkedIn - he told me "this feature was just added to the metasearch section of their GMB listings (not just maps/hotels section)." "We tend to look at these sections daily," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

This is a super useful feature for those looking for travel accommodations.

