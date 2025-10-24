Google Local Hotel Listings With Track Price Changes By Email

Google Travel Money

Google is testing showing the option ot track price changes for hotel results by email. We saw Google announce a similar feature back in March but now it is showing in the local hotel pack results in core search.

This was spotted by Ethan H. who posted about this on LinkedIn - he told me "this feature was just added to the metasearch section of their GMB listings (not just maps/hotels section)." "We tend to look at these sections daily," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

Google Track Price Changes Email Travel

This is a super useful feature for those looking for travel accommodations.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

