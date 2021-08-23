Google AdSense Auto Optimize: New Select Traffic, Block A Style & Block An Experiment

Google AdSense has added three new settings to Auto optimize feature in your optimization experiments. These new methods include select traffic, block a style and block an experiment.

(1) Select traffic:

This setting lets you select the percentage of your users that you want to show optimization experiments to. For AdSense for content, Google recommends selecting at least 50% of your traffic. For AdSense for search, Google recommends selecting at least 5% of your traffic.

(2) Block a style (AdSense for search only):

You can use this setting to remove an ad style that you don't want Auto optimize experiments to run on.

(3) Block an experiment:

You can use this setting to remove types of optimization experiments that you don’t want on your site, for example:

Vignette ads and anchor ads (AdSense for content)

Standard templates, shopping templates, and search keywords (AdSense for search)

