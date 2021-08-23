Google Ads Adds More Custom Columns For Reporting

Two weeks after Ginny Marvin of Google asked what additional custom column metrics you'd like to see in Google Ads, Google has announced the addition of four new metrics. They include Search impression share, Click impression share, Display impression share and all phone call metrics.

Ginny posted on Friday on Twitter "Advertisers can now make custom columns with Search impr. share, Click imp. share, Display impr. share & all Phone call metrics." Ginny also shared where you can add these metrics (click to enlarge):

Here is a bit more:

Just an example. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 20, 2021

So go play with these metrics!

Forum discussion at Twitter.