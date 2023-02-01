Google Ads To Update Government Documents and Official Services Policy On March 31

After months of silence and no policy updates from Google Ads, Google has posted that it will be updating its Google Ads Government documents and official services policy in a big way. We knew a change was coming but now we have more detail.

It is so big that Google posted the full revised policy over here so you can review it before it goes live. What changed?

There will be a shift in the policy to an exhaustive list of in-scope categories only.

There will include region-specific category exclusions.

There will include government-issued business identification as in the scope of the policy.

There will allow government-authorized providers and deprecate the requirement for "delegated providers."

The new policy will go into effect on March 31, 2023. Google said full enforcement would start to ramp up over approximately six weeks. Violations of this policy won't lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least seven days before suspending your account.

You can check out the full policy over here.

