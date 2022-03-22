New Google Ads Editor v2.0 Live With Performance Max Campaign Support & More

Google has released version 2.0 of Google Ads Editor and as promised, this version comes with support for Performance Max campaigns. Google also jumped from version 1.8 directly to version 2.0 (which I expected) with this release.
In addition to the performance max campaign support, Google also updated the new user onboarding for Ads Editor, added custom actions and action triggers, new supported recommendations, conversion goals, and much more. Here is the full list:
Performance Max campaigns
Google Ads Editor 2.0 fully supports Performance Max campaigns, asset groups and product groups.
Updated onboarding for new users
When a new user runs Editor for the first time, a sequence of tips is shown, pointing out important parts of Editor UI with brief explanations. The tips could be recalled at any time by clicking Help, then Tutorials, then New user introduction.
The set of tips covers a variety of Google Ads Editor features including the following:
- How to work with images
- Recommendations
- Advanced features within Download selection dialog
- CSV import
- Make Multiple Changes tool
- Account Manager dialog
- Scheduled download
- Custom rules
- Advanced search
- Shared library
- How to search for and fix errors
- How to customize your account tree and type list
Custom actions and action triggers
A custom action is a task that you can save in your account so that you can easily re-run the task (for example, you can save the action to run the “Replace Text” tool on keywords in a specific search, and replace keyword A with keyword B). Custom actions can be used for frequently repeated tasks, such as adjusting bids based on stats.
With action triggers, you can automatically run one or more custom actions when a certain event occurs (for example, when a particular error or a custom rule violation is detected).
New supported recommendations
Google Ads Editor supports the following recommendation types:
- Fix your conversion tracking
- Fix your conversion action with no activity
- Fix your conversion action with a conversion rate drop
- Improve your responsive display ads
Conversion goals
Google Ads Editor 2.0 supports conversion goals. You can use Google Ads Editor to take the following actions:
- View a list of standard goals available at account level
- Choose for each such goal whether it should be targeted as account goal
- Choose a list of standard goals for a campaign or switch the campaign to use account goals
Increased validation requirements for "Video - Drive conversions" campaigns
If you use "Video - Drive conversions" campaigns, you’ll be required to use "YouTube Search" or "Include video partners" network targeting on the Campaign edit pane under “Video networks.” Existing campaigns that don’t use this targeting will still be allowed; but new campaigns must target all 3 video networks. New ad groups in these campaigns must have the "Responsive video" type.
Type lists sortable alphabetically or by entity count
The types in the “Manage” section at the bottom left of the Editor window (also known as type navigation) can now be sorted alphabetically or by entity count (so the types with more items are nearer the top). The option is behind the 3-dot menu at the top right of the type navigation section.
Path 1 and Path 2 fields for responsive video ads
Responsive video ads now support 2 additional fields—Path 1 and Path 2.
More overview cards
You will be able to find the following overview cards in the latest version of Google Ads Editor 2.0:
- Custom rules
- Optimization score
- Top campaigns
- Top ad groups
- Top keywords
- Top video ads
Image library
This feature will allow you to manage large numbers of images, and select images for ads in bulk.
Asset report
You can now download and view an asset report for ads of certain types and for certain advertising channels. This new functionality is similar to the ad asset report in Google Ads UI found by navigating to Ads & extensions > Ads > View asset details.
Shared Audience support
In Google Ads Editor 2.0, you can create and edit shared Audiences and attach them to ad groups and asset groups.
Deprecated features
Remove deprecated recommendation
The "Add ad suggestions" recommendation has been deprecated and has been removed from Google Ads Editor 2.0.Forum discussion at Twitter.