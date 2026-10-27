Google Ads said it will update its Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) ads policy this coming January. Google said this is being done as part of a "redesign of the policy, and to improve protections, clarity and transparency."

Google will update the header of the policy to "Child Safety." It will also be restructured as a standalone policy, outside of the Inappropriate Content Policy.

The policy will incorporate a broad spectrum of related violations across two expanded policy labels. This redesign "reaffirms" Google's commitment to maintaining a safe, trustworthy, and responsible advertising ecosystem. Google said it will "continue to strictly prohibit content that harms, exploits, or endangers minors (anyone under 18)."

Here is a copy of the updated policy as Google posted it:

Child Safety

Google Ads is deeply committed to maintaining a safe, trustworthy, and responsible advertising ecosystem. We strictly prohibit any content that harms, exploits, or endangers minors (anyone under 18).

We invest heavily in fighting child sexual abuse and exploitation online, and we additionally work to mitigate the risk that benign content is exploited or misused. Learn more about how Google is fighting online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Our global Child Safety protections cover all content formats including audio, text, and visual media such as imagery and videos, whether real, fictional, simulated, cartoon, AI-generated, or photoshopped.

Egregious Child Safety Violations

We do not allow any content that promotes or facilitates child sexual abuse or exploitation (CSAE).

Examples (non-exhaustive): Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)

Offering, advertising, or soliciting CSAM

Instructions on how to create CSAM or how to abuse, groom or sexually extort a child

Content that sexualizes minors, or that promotes, encourages or glorifies child sexual abuse and exploitation

Grooming a child for sexual purposes

Sextortion

Trafficking of a child

Violations of this policy are taken very seriously and are considered egregious. An egregious violation of the Google Ads policies is a violation so serious that it is unlawful or poses significant harm to our users. In determining whether an advertiser or destination is violating this policy, Google may review information from multiple sources including your ad, website, accounts, and third-party sources. If we find violations of this policy, your Google Ads accounts will be suspended. This suspension occurs upon detection and without prior warning. You will not be allowed to advertise with Google Ads again. If you believe there's been an error, and that you haven’t violated our policy, submit an appeal and explain why. Accounts are only reinstated in compelling circumstances, and when there is good reason so it's important that you take the time to be thorough, accurate, and honest. Learn more about suspended accounts

Other Child Safety Violations

We do not allow content that, while maybe not inherently illegal or harmful, has a heightened vulnerability to being misused or repurposed for sexually exploitative purposes.

Examples (non-exhaustive): Non-sexual depictions of child nudity

Violations of this policy won’t lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account. Learn more about Google Ads account suspensions overview

Google said it will begin enforcing the new Child Safety policy from January 11, 2027.

Review this policy update to determine whether or not any of your ads fall in scope of the policy, and if so, remove those ads before this date. Learn more about what happens if you violate our policies .

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