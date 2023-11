Here is an interesting room at the Google Chicago office. You can see the line of art on the wall, which is made up of special Google Map pins. Also, the ceiling looks like some sort of honeycomb design.

This was posted on Instagram.

Here is a closer look at one of those map pins:

