Google: Abbreviations (abbr) Tag Does Not Help With Rankings

Apr 21, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller was asked if using the abbr tag - the HTML abbreviation markup - if that can help you rank higher in Google Search. John said nope, on Twitter.

Here are those tweets:

Basically, it is use to define the abbreviation of words on an HTML page.

I covered this tag once before in 2008 and we did not know how Google treated it then. So now you know.

I assume this would be somewhat easy to test but at the same time, I suspect Google Search is pretty smart when it comes to understanding abbreviations without you using these special HTML tags.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

