Google: Abbreviations (abbr) Tag Does Not Help With Rankings

Google's John Mueller was asked if using the abbr tag - the HTML abbreviation markup - if that can help you rank higher in Google Search. John said nope, on Twitter.
Here are those tweets:
Nope— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 19, 2021
Basically, it is use to define the abbreviation of words on an HTML page.
I covered this tag once before in 2008 and we did not know how Google treated it then. So now you know.
I assume this would be somewhat easy to test but at the same time, I suspect Google Search is pretty smart when it comes to understanding abbreviations without you using these special HTML tags.
Forum discussion at Twitter.