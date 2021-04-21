Google: Abbreviations (abbr) Tag Does Not Help With Rankings

Google's John Mueller was asked if using the abbr tag - the HTML abbreviation markup - if that can help you rank higher in Google Search. John said nope, on Twitter.

Here are those tweets:

Nope — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 19, 2021

Basically, it is use to define the abbreviation of words on an HTML page.

I covered this tag once before in 2008 and we did not know how Google treated it then. So now you know.

I assume this would be somewhat easy to test but at the same time, I suspect Google Search is pretty smart when it comes to understanding abbreviations without you using these special HTML tags.

Forum discussion at Twitter.