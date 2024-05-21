Google AI Overviews Colors Do Not Indicate Confidence Of Response

Google's John Mueller said the colors that Google selects for the AI Overviews has no indication of the confidence of the response. Back when SGE (old name for AI Overviews), Google told me the color had more to do with the journey but they were just fun.

The color of the generative AI answer box will change to "reflect specific journey types and the query intent itself," Google said.

John Mueller of Google was asked, "Are the colors of the AI Overviews indicating confidence in the responses?" He responded on X saying, "no."

Here is an example of three different queries with three different AI Overviews in three different colors:

Google Ai Overview Colors

Again, Google told us that the color of the generative AI answer box will change to "reflect specific journey types and the query intent itself."

Forum discussion at X.

 

