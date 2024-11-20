ChatGPT's Search Marketing Share vs Google

Nov 20, 2024
Other Search Engines

Is OpenAI, its ChatGPT service, taking market share from Google? Well, maybe. Rand Fishkin of Sparktoro posted his assumptions based on a mix of data from SimilarWeb and Datos that says ChatGPT's current market share is 4.33% - that is from October 2024 data.

So ChatGPT is 4.33%, while Google is 83.54%, then YouTube 6.79%, Bing at 1.97% and Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit, Pinterest, and Perplexity all combined is 3.37%.

Rand said on X, if we assume (1) every LLM prompt is a "search", (2) desktop + mobile web traffic, excluding apps, is close enough and mixing data from multiple panels is kosher, then here is the chart he shared:

And then at BrightonSEO, Marcus Tober from Semrush shared a slide that assumes ChatGPT has continued growth of 13% MoM growth rate. It would then catch up to Google in four years.

I am a bit skeptical on this but hey, I would love to be wrong.

Do you think this is possible?

Forum discussion at X.

 

