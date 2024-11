Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Is OpenAI, its ChatGPT service, taking market share from Google? Well, maybe. Rand Fishkin of Sparktoro posted his assumptions based on a mix of data from SimilarWeb and Datos that says ChatGPT's current market share is 4.33% - that is from October 2024 data.

So ChatGPT is 4.33%, while Google is 83.54%, then YouTube 6.79%, Bing at 1.97% and Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit, Pinterest, and Perplexity all combined is 3.37%.

Rand said on X, if we assume (1) every LLM prompt is a "search", (2) desktop + mobile web traffic, excluding apps, is close enough and mixing data from multiple panels is kosher, then here is the chart he shared:

And then at BrightonSEO, Marcus Tober from Semrush shared a slide that assumes ChatGPT has continued growth of 13% MoM growth rate. It would then catch up to Google in four years.

I am a bit skeptical on this but hey, I would love to be wrong.

