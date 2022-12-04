Google Doodle For Seasonal Holidays 2022

Google has posted its "Seasonal Holidays" Google Doodle for the month of December - the holiday month. Google did this last year as well, and while the past few days we had some other special Doodles on Google's home page, when those Doodles came off, Google put up this Season Holidays Doodle up.

Unlike last year, clicking on the Seasonal Holidays Google Doodle does nothing, last year it took you to a query for seasonal holidays.

The specific holiday decorations for [Christmas], [Hanukkah] and [Kwanzaa] are not fully live yet. Those holidays kick off in a couple weeks this year, so we got some time.

Here is that Seasonal Holidays Doodle from 2021:

Happy holidays all!

Forum discussion at Twitter.