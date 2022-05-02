Daily Search Forum Recap: May 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have done another search algorithm update around May 1st, but the prior week was pretty volatile anyway. Google says you can use hashtags in your meta descriptions if you want. Google Discover added a long tap to preview a story. Google Search added tips to dictionary results to give you similar sounding words. Google has changed the format for the SEO office hours - which is a bit concerning to me. I also released a vlog today with a former special ops and now PPC consultant, Lior Krolewicz.

