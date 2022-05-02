Daily Search Forum Recap: May 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google may have done another search algorithm update around May 1st, but the prior week was pretty volatile anyway. Google says you can use hashtags in your meta descriptions if you want. Google Discover added a long tap to preview a story. Google Search added tips to dictionary results to give you similar sounding words. Google has changed the format for the SEO office hours - which is a bit concerning to me. I also released a vlog today with a former special ops and now PPC consultant, Lior Krolewicz.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Possible Google Search Algorithm Update May 1st With Rumbles All Week
For the past week, I have been seeing a different pattern with a possible Google search ranking algorithm update. The forums and SEO discussion around a possible Google update was brewing a good part of last week but the automated tracking tools, most of them, didn't really pick up signs of a Google update.
- Google Discover Long Tap To Preview Stories For iOS Chrome
Google has added long tap to preview for Google Discover within iOS for Chrome according to Glenn Gabe. Glenn Gabe posted about this on Twitter and said "Google just launched "long tap to preview" functionality in Discover in Chrome on iOS. Long tap the story & you see a preview of the article, you can open in a new tab, incognito, or add to your reading list."
- Google SEO Office Hours Change: John Mueller Won't Record Answer To Live Questions
Google's John Mueller said there has been a change to the SEO office-hours format he hosts often on Google Meet and YouTube. The change is that Google will only record and post the video of questions submitted ahead of time, live questions will not be recorded and shared in the recorded version.
- Google: You Can Use Hashtags In Meta Descriptions (#shouldyou?)
Google's John Mueller was asked if you could use hashtags in meta descriptions? He responded on Twitter saying #sure. But the bigger question is, should you use hashtags in meta descriptions?
- Google Search Dictionary Has A Tip For Similar-Sounding Words
Google has been offering dictionary search results over a dozen years and the search company continues to make tweaks to that feature. Google now will show a "tip" section on some terms that communicate "similar-sounding words" to the word you searched for.
- Vlog #171: Lior Krolewicz On Being In The Special Ops & How Paid Search Has Changed
Lior Krolewicz is the founder and CEO of Yael Consulting, a marketing consulting company. I've known Lior from when he was based in Israel, he spoke at a previous SMX Israel event back in the day. We spoke about his history in the space...
- John Mueller With "It Depends" Google Shirt, Also He Has Hair
Last Friday, John Mueller of Google posted a photo of Twitter of himself in a Google branded "It Depends" shirt and some hair on his head. I love how he can have fun with the industry like this - he i
Other Great Search Threads:
- That would be my take too. The systems automatically adjust over time too, so I wouldn't ever expect this to be completely static., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google > Mobile I saw some new features in a product listing: 1️⃣: Top Highlights 2️⃣: Appears on these lists 3️⃣: Noteworthy Review 4️⃣: Higher price than most & Lower price than most (shown directly underneath a, Saad AK on Twitter
- Just to be clear, as mentioned in https://t.co/d4O02WxwzW the Core Web Vitals data comes from the Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX) field data. It's not a matter of website SIZE, but rather, John Mueller on Twitter
- Robots.txt - "least restrictive rule applies", Reddit
- Subdomain vs. Subdirectory: Which Is Better for SEO?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Why your content strategy isn’t working and how to actually break through
- How to optimize account structure in an era of automation
- Microsoft Advertising brings cash back incentives to ads
- LinkedIn is rolling out a new website link feature
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Data Blending: 4 Use Case Examples to Improve Your Marketing Reporting Process, Databox Blog
- Data Analyst vs Business Analyst: Why Both are Important for Business Growth?, PPC Expo
Industry & Business
- Amazon, Google close out their worst months on Wall Street since 2008, CNBC
- Competition is not a click away; the consumer welfare standard is failing consumers, The Hill
- Girlguiding and Google: technology is for everyone, Google Blog
- An update on our work to counter extremism in Singapore, Google Blog
- Google set to build its large campus campus outside of US in Hyderabad, The New Indian Express
- DuckDuckGo Stays Fully Remote As Googlers Return to the Office, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Strategy Template (Everything to Include in Your Plan), Terakeet
- The Ultimate Guide to Content Marketing Strategy, Semrush
Local & Maps
- "Open now near me" searches grow 400% in one year, DAC
- Celebrating 96 years of Route 66 with Local Guide Rhys Martin, Local Guides Connect
Mobile & Voice
- Samsung Hits Highest Global Smartphone Market Share in Five Years in Q1 2022, Strategy Analytics
- Deleting Our Smart Home Setups for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, CNET
SEO
- 15 Tips for Scaling Your SEO Content Strategy, Semrush
- How to Learn SEO — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Inside Text Classification as a Keyword Strategy for Advanced SEO, CMSWire
- Why we’re hardwired to believe SEO myths (and how to spot them!), Search Engine Watch
Other Search
- Bing Removed 143 Million ‘Pirate’ Site URLs Last Year, TorrentFreak
- Extracting Skill-Centric State Abstractions from Value Functions, Google AI Blog
- Google search shows that Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson is the "owner" of the Utah Jazz, ABC4
- Road tripping on Route 66, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.