Vlog Episode #147: Joseph Goldsmith On Video Production, Vlog Editing & Filming

This is a very special vlog, I interviewed the very person who has been editing these videos for the past couple of years, Joseph Goldsmith. And we did it overlooking the George Washington Bridge, from the Fort Lee Historic Park, looking out on New York City.

In part one of the vlog I ask Joseph Goldsmith about his history and background in video production and the practice of videography. He goes by Jo or Jo Jo, so if you see him on the street, you know how to call out to him. He was born and raised in New York but now lives in Tel Aviv, Israel. He does vlog editing but spends most of his time working for businesses doing higher end video production. He went from doing video work in house for another company and quit his full-time job five years ago to go freelance and he is loving it. With my vlogs, I do the filming and he does the editing but most of his work, he does both the filming and editing.

We went off on a COVID vaccine tangent for a bit - sorry about that but it was fun. You got to learn that I personally know someone who works at Pfizer, someone who worked on the COVID vaccine, and his last name is Needle - no joke.

I went through the process of how Jo and I work with the vlog recording, editing and our workflow. The process works smoothly and sending back and forth 70GB files with ease. The funny thing is while we were talking about, other vloggers were doing some recording at the same time.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.