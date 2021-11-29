Daily Search Forum Recap: November 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

After we missed deadline after deadline with Google's mobile first indexing switch over, Google said they are dropping the deadline completely. Google said a site can sometimes be stuck between algorithm updates and be penalized for several years - it is rare. Google said site speed is not a reason why a site would see a huge drop in rankings. Microsoft Bing sends penalty and violation clarifications via email. Google is taking precautionary action during the Omicron variant of COVID with its support team. And I have a vlog with the guy who does the video editing of the vlog.

How To: Do Local SEO for Multiple Stores Using LocalBusiness Schema and Google Tag Manager, Organic Digital UK

Aussie business cops $1 million fine for false Google ads after 100 complaints, Yahoo Finance

