Vlog #135: Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray: An SEO Smorgasbord

In part one we mostly spoke about core updates and in part two we go into a quicker paced conversation on a boat load of SEO topics; they include:

Search Ranking Factors

Domain Authority

Authorship in 2021

Knowledge Graphs for Authors

Does Google Use Knowledge Graphs To Determine Some E-A-T Signals

Remove Or Keep Old & Dated Content

Duplicate & Thin Content

Create Content Hubs & Theme Pages

Deep & Long Content

Featured Snippets Show Short Content

Chrome Text Fragment Jump Links

Time to Recover from Google Algorithm Updates

Core Updates Frequency Slowing Down

Medic Update

YMYL Category

Google Sandbox Update

Content Quality: Timely & Relevant

Images That Resonate with Here & Now

Usability & User Experience

Does Google Lie?

Learn more about Paul and Lily at https://www.amsivedigital.com/about/.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.