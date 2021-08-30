Vlog #135: Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray: An SEO Smorgasbord

Aug 30, 2021 • 7:58 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Roundtable Vlog by Barry Schwartz
In part one we mostly spoke about core updates and in part two we go into a quicker paced conversation on a boat load of SEO topics; they include:

  • Search Ranking Factors
  • Domain Authority
  • Authorship in 2021
  • Knowledge Graphs for Authors
  • Does Google Use Knowledge Graphs To Determine Some E-A-T Signals
  • Remove Or Keep Old & Dated Content
  • Duplicate & Thin Content
  • Create Content Hubs & Theme Pages
  • Deep & Long Content
  • Featured Snippets Show Short Content
  • Chrome Text Fragment Jump Links
  • Time to Recover from Google Algorithm Updates
  • Core Updates Frequency Slowing Down
  • Medic Update
  • YMYL Category
  • Google Sandbox Update
  • Content Quality: Timely & Relevant
  • Images That Resonate with Here & Now
  • Usability & User Experience
  • Does Google Lie?

Learn more about Paul and Lily at https://www.amsivedigital.com/about/.

