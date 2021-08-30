Vlog #135: Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray: An SEO Smorgasbord

In part one we mostly spoke about core updates and in part two we go into a quicker paced conversation on a boat load of SEO topics; they include:
- Search Ranking Factors
- Domain Authority
- Authorship in 2021
- Knowledge Graphs for Authors
- Does Google Use Knowledge Graphs To Determine Some E-A-T Signals
- Remove Or Keep Old & Dated Content
- Duplicate & Thin Content
- Create Content Hubs & Theme Pages
- Deep & Long Content
- Featured Snippets Show Short Content
- Chrome Text Fragment Jump Links
- Time to Recover from Google Algorithm Updates
- Core Updates Frequency Slowing Down
- Medic Update
- YMYL Category
- Google Sandbox Update
- Content Quality: Timely & Relevant
- Images That Resonate with Here & Now
- Usability & User Experience
- Does Google Lie?
Learn more about Paul and Lily at https://www.amsivedigital.com/about/.
You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.
Forum discussion at YouTube.