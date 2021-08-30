Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's title change in the search results is now just about two weeks in and we just can't stop obsessing about it. SEOs want a way to opt out but I personally don't think a meta tag is the way to go, I think Search Console is the way to go. Google said this title change does not impact rankings. Semrush data shows just how significant the title change was. Also, it turns out most SEOs do not use Bing Webmaster Tools. And Google does not use lighthouse data for search. Finally, part two of my vlog with Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray covers a Smörgåsbord of SEO topics.

