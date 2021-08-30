Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2021

Aug 30, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's title change in the search results is now just about two weeks in and we just can't stop obsessing about it. SEOs want a way to opt out but I personally don't think a meta tag is the way to go, I think Search Console is the way to go. Google said this title change does not impact rankings. Semrush data shows just how significant the title change was. Also, it turns out most SEOs do not use Bing Webmaster Tools. And Google does not use lighthouse data for search. Finally, part two of my vlog with Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray covers a Smörgåsbord of SEO topics.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's Title/Header Change Does Not Impact Rankings
    There are a lot of people asking if the title/header change Google made on August 17th has any impact on rankings. Like, is Google uses the new title it itself generated for ranking purposes. The answer is no, there was no ranking change with this - as I wrote originally.
  • SEOs Want Opt Out For Google Title Change But How
    This title change has been causing a lot of stir in the SEO community. Personally, I think it will eventually blow over, like so many other things. But ultimately most SEOs by far want an opt out feature to force Google to use your HTML title tag over something else it finds on your page or pointing to your page.
  • Semrush: Google Dropped HTML Title Tags Usage By 77% & Replaced Those With H1s 75% Of The Time
    Mordy Oberstein, Head of Communications at Semrush, shared some really early data on the Google title change we've all been obsessed with. In short, the number of Google search results showing with the HTML title tag on the SERP dropped 77% on average and when that happened, roughly 75% are utilizing the H1 instead of the HTML title tag.
  • Google: Lighthouse Scores Do Not Affect Google Search
    Google's John Mueller, with a tad of annoyance, posted on Twitter that "lighthouse scores do not affect Google Search." He then shares a tweet about people cloaking and cheating their lighthouse scores as a scam to trick Google.
  • Survey Says Most SEOs Do Not Use Bing Webmaster Tools
    Most SEOs do not login to Bing Webmaster Tools, a recent Twitter poll determined. The poll asked "SEO's do you ever log in to Bing Webmaster Tools?" It had 1,220 results, which is a pretty big response.
  • Vlog #135: Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray: An SEO Smorgasbord
    In part one we mostly spoke about core updates and in part two we go into a quicker paced conversation on a boat load of SEO topics...
  • Google My Business Mentor Trophy
    Ben Fisher received a very limited Google My Business mentorship award. Well, it looks like a trophy. He said it is given out by the Google Product Expert group to very few people.

