Vlog #127: Mad Mango On E-Commerce SEO vs Trade SEO

In part two of my talk with the the Mad Mango team; Aaron Uscilla and Robert DeFeo we spoke about E-Commerce SEO is very different from working with tradesmen because it is just a different business, they said. Tradesman are out working all day, so you won’t generally hear from them during business hours. But e-commerce clients are working all day and they are busier throughout the day talking with those customers and working with those customers throughout the day.

Also building links for e-commerce sites is easier for them than building links or content for trade businesses. Local SEO is less competitive because it is local specific and Google local pack rankings.

They didn’t say which SEO is better or easier, they said it is more a client to client specific thing. What is most important is having transparency between you and your clients. What helps with transparency is showing your clients what you worked on, showing your time data and communicating well. Robert also explained how they rely on their trusted freelancers and they have a strong relationship between their company and their freelancers. Aaron and Robert explained some of the companies and individuals that they work with. They also shared some of the tools they use to keep track of their projects and other tools they use for SEO.

To learn more about Robert and Aaron and their company, check out Mad Mango Marketing.

