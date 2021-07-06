Daily Search Forum Recap: July 6, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Gary Illyes explained how Google Search does ranking in the latests search off the record podcast. Dewey from the Google search quality team explained how machine learning handles most of the obvious spam issues. I published the big Google webmaster report today and we have a bunch of other news below.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Product updates for July: Dynamic Remarketing, Microsoft Advertising

Search Features

Google Lens gets some tweaks to simplify visual search, 9to5Google

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.