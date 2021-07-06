Daily Search Forum Recap: July 6, 2021

Jul 6, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Gary Illyes explained how Google Search does ranking in the latests search off the record podcast. Dewey from the Google search quality team explained how machine learning handles most of the obvious spam issues. I published the big Google webmaster report today and we have a bunch of other news below.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Machine Learning Takes Care Of Most Obvious Spam
    On the latest Search Off The Record podcast, John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt had a special guest from the Google Search Quality team named Dewey. He said that Google has built a "very effective and comprehensive machine-learning model that basically took care of most of the obvious spam."
  • How Google Cuts & Ranks Result Sets With Magic Signals
    In the second part of the Search Off The Record podcast released this morning Gary Illyes from Google explained how Google does ranking. In short, he said Google first cuts down the pages that can rank for a specific query to a short list of let's say about 1,000 pages. Then the magic happens where Google will apply ranking signals or as he calls it "magic signals" to that cut down list.
  • Google AdSense Anchor Ads Wider Screens Support
    Google Adsense announced that anchor ads, the AdSense ads that stick to the top or bottom of the page as you scroll, now are supported on wider screens. Google launched anchor ads on AdSense in 2013 and has expanded its features over the years.
  • Bing Testing Graphical Version Of Explore Further
    In February, Microsoft Bing started to show explore further recommendations based on what is popular in a textual and simple link user interface. Now, Bing is testing showing this in a more graphical version.
  • July 2021 Google Webmaster Report
    The past month in Google SEO and webmaster land was a bit insane...
  • Vlog #127: Mad Mango On E-Commerce SEO vs Trade SEO
    In part two of my talk with the the Mad Mango team; Aaron Uscilla and Robert DeFeo we spoke about E-Commerce SEO is very different from working with tradesmen because it is just a different business, they said. Tradesman are out working all day, so you won't generally hear from them during business hours...
  • Google Juices In Haifa
    Somewhere near the Google office in Haifa, Israel, someone brewed up some Google juices, Google drinks. The person who posted it on Instagram actually said they were "pride drinks" but they look more

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #127: Mad Mango On E-Commerce SEO vs Trade SEO
 
blog comments powered by Disqus