Vlog #80: Patrick Stox - Heavy On Technical SEO with a Touch Of Humor

Patrick Stox (@patrickstox) is now the Product Advisor, Technical SEO, & Brand Ambassador at Ahrefs. Prior to that he was at IBM, he worked there for four years. This was my last interview at SMX West, so I was a bit loopy, and I was having too much fun.

Ahrefs is a software company that is strong in links and research. A new feature he said was around authors in the the content explorer tool, so check out that new feature. We then kind of talked a bit about the coronavirus before any of us really knew how bad it would be, so I apologize if it came off insensitive.

Rel next and prev was our next topic of conversation to enjoy. Pagination was a huge technical SEO topic back in the old days. We discussed how rel-next/prev stopped working but Google didn't tell us until afterwards and no SEO really knew. Patrick said SEOs are doing all this stuff now to try to help Google index those pages, but Patrick said do not do that, leave it alone - let Google figure it out.

Patrick is one of the moderators in the TechSEO Reddit sub-forum. John Mueller from Google did an AMA in that forums, in fact, John and Gary hang out there a lot. He loves Reddit because it is a way to help in the community. He said he has learned a lot by having Googlers on. He also runs a TechSEO Slack group, if you want on, reach out to him on Twitter or Reddit. He also runs Beer and SEO and some other events he runs.

You can follow Patrick on Reddit or on Twitter @patrickstox.

