Vlog #75: Purna Virji On Search Accessibility & Inclusion & PPC Automation

Purna Virji is the Senior Manager of Global Engagement at Microsoft Advertising, won the US Search Personality Award and is one of the most kind people in the industry. Her job is to share new technology at conference and events with the search and digital advertising communities.

I was upset I wasn’t able to see her win the US Search Personality Award in Las Vegas but she told me a nugget that she sometimes wears the crown that comes with the award to cheer up on bad days. I’ll be honest, I only put the crown on a couple of times to take a photo for people.

Bi-searchual - that is what she calls doing both SEO and PPC - love it.

Inclusion and accessibility in search is a topic she is passionate about. Purna explained how this really matters, because no one likes to be left out. So when thinking about your web site, your ad copy, make sure your design and messaging is targeted for inclusion. This is from colorblind people to segments of people. She said if you solve for one, you solve for many. Accessibility for one, becomes usability for many, she added.

One PPC case study she gave was a company that does invitations. She noticed that same sex couple weddings were very popular, during two different peak seasons, for a whole market the company was not advertising towards. Cell phone companies offer discounts for military officers, but no one is advertising for it.

We then talked about PPC automation and she said how return on ad spend is a target. She said there are certain automation features that help you manage your ads. This is about the tedious boring tasks that no one wants to do. Things like managing bids, AI can do it way better than humans. Her favorite tip is ad customizers; specifically ad customizers for audience lists, which is something Google Ads does not have and Microsoft Advertising does have.

Purna Virji can be followed on Twitter @purnavirji or on LinkedIn.

