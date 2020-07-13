Daily Search Forum Recap: July 13, 2020

Jul 13, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #75: Purna Virji On Search Accessibility & Inclusion & PPC Automation
    Purna Virji is the Senior Manager of Global Engagement at Microsoft Advertising, won the US Search Personality Award and is one of the most kind people in the industry. Her job is to share new technology at conference and events with...
  • Google: Make Your Site Architecture Easy & Interesting
    Google's John Mueller said the way to make your site architecture and navigation easy and interesting is to make a "smart site structure." This will not only help GoogleBot find your content and more interesting pages but also help users navigate and convert on your web site.
  • Google: Links Placed Without Your Input Is A Good Thing
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that links placed without any input by you is not a bad thing, often he said it is a good thing. John wrote "just because links are placed without your input doesn't make them bad (it usually makes them good, even)."
  • New Google Shopping Ads Policy Against Phishing & Scamming
    Google has updated its Google Shopping Ads policies to add two new "unacceptable business practices." These include (1) scamming users by concealing or misstating information about the merchant's business, or product, or service and (2) offer destinations that use "phishing" techniques to gather user information.
  • Google Discover Help Document Updated With E-A-T Mentions & More
    Google has updated the help document on Google Discover. It has been almost completely revamped but one of the more interesting areas of the update is the section added to E-A-T. I mean, we know Google Discover can be impacted by Core updates in a big way but still.
  • Robots At Google Kitchener Office
    This is from a few years ago, yes, I am going into my archives (sadly so many of them are from Google+ and forever gone). Here is when Google Canada's Kitchener office hosted a robotics challenges.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Previous story: Vlog #75: Purna Virji On Search Accessibility & Inclusion & PPC Automation
 
blog comments powered by Disqus