Google: Make Your Site Architecture Easy & Interesting

Jul 13, 2020 • 7:59 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said the way to make your site architecture and navigation easy and interesting is to make a "smart site structure." This will not only help GoogleBot find your content and more interesting pages but also help users navigate and convert on your web site.

Here is the tweet:

Before that, he said:

It is a challenge - you have a lot of content, a lot of pages, how do you get your users to the place they want to go? What if that content is 160 pages deep into your click stream?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

