Google: Make Your Site Architecture Easy & Interesting

Google's John Mueller said the way to make your site architecture and navigation easy and interesting is to make a "smart site structure." This will not only help GoogleBot find your content and more interesting pages but also help users navigate and convert on your web site.

Here is the tweet:

When changing a deep URL structure into a flat one (which is essentially that), you're making it easier to find URLs, but less interesting to do so. That's not an improvement. The trick is to make it easy and interesting - which you can do much better with a smart site structure. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 13, 2020

Before that, he said:

Why would users click through to page 160 to find a product? I'd recommend limiting the number of pages and instead using better categorization. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 13, 2020

It is a challenge - you have a lot of content, a lot of pages, how do you get your users to the place they want to go? What if that content is 160 pages deep into your click stream?

Forum discussion at Twitter.